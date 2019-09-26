Tecno Confirms Spark 4 Release Date For Pakistan

TECNO has confirmed that its latest SPARK 4 will be released in Pakistan on September 30th, 2019. SPARK 4 is a successor and an upgraded version of SPARK GO

The smartphone manufacturer has already witnessed record breaking sales of SPARK GO and with the next phone in-line, the company hopes the same.TECNO has already joined hands with Airlink to ensure presence of SPARK 4 all across Pakistan.

The company released a teaser that shows the phone is going to feature a bigger screen, more storage, triple camera and a powerful battery that promises better performance.

The product slogan is: “Bigger, Broader, Clearer”.

It means it will be an upgraded version of SPARK GO. A lot of rumors have already suggested that the phone is going to feature a mega 6.6-inch dot notch screen, triple camera set up, powered with 4000 mAh battery and having 3GB+32GB big memory.

Some photos from TECNO’s upcoming TVC ad are already circulating on the internet. The photos show Mikaal Zulfiqar doing some fun shoot at an educational institute.

If you are constrained by budget but looking for a phone that offers superior performance in terms of storage, battery and camera, SPARK 4 is definitely something you should not miss out on.