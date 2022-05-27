UrduPoint.com

TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand Of The Year Award 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 05:48 PM

TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award 2021

The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO, was the winner of the Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Awards 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO, was the winner of the Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Awards 2021. Working hard to bring the best and latest technologies to its users, Camon 18 Series was the top-selling series of TECNO in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to its exceptional photography and camera features.

Brands Foundation, the organizer of "Brand of the Year Awards", is the only non-profit public company in its area to conduct a healthy competition among Local, National, and Multinational Brands in Pakistan. The foundation conducts brands’ quantitative & qualitative surveys, focus group analyses, brands market studies, brands ratings, and brands audits.

After multiple phone launches, TECNO has successfully expanded its business from Africa to more than 70 countries and regions around the world. By adhering to its core strategy of “think globally, act locally” (Glocal), TECNO has reached millions of users worldwide.

The Management and Team Brands Foundation extend their heartiest congratulations to Team TECNO on their Achievement & well-deserved success. Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan expressed his joy on this occasion,

“We are overwhelmed by the appreciation and love we have received from our Pakistani consumers. The team has worked hard to deliver its best so that maximum people can be equipped with the latest technologies. The Camon 18 series received great sales, earning a greater reputation in the Camera and Design categories. The upcoming Camon 19 Series will also be launched soon in Pakistan for which we expect the same zeal from the users.”

TECNO will soon unveil its new camera series in Pakistan with four different variants. The Camon 19 series is expected to become a hot seller in no time with its stylish design and advanced camera technology.

For more on this, follow TECNO on all its social media platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Technology Business Mobile Social Media Company Same Market All From Best Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 51St Convocation

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 51St Convocation

10 minutes ago
 Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

39 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

39 minutes ago
 China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in ..

China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in March-April

25 minutes ago
 Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonizati ..

Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" ..

25 minutes ago
 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturd ..

'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.