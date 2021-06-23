UrduPoint.com
Tehran Denies US Reports About Failed Attempt To Launch New Satellite Into Space Mid-June

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Tehran Denies US Reports About Failed Attempt to Launch New Satellite Into Space Mid-June

The information and communications technology minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, dismissed on Wednesday comments by Pentagon officials about Tehran's unsuccessful attempt to launch a new satellite into space in mid-June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The information and communications technology minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, dismissed on Wednesday comments by Pentagon officials about Tehran's unsuccessful attempt to launch a new satellite into space in mid-June.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, that Washington learned of the alleged Iranian rocket launch failure on June 12. Analysis of satellite photos taken on June 20 of fuel containers, support vehicles and a mobile platform at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport, reportedly indicated that Iran was set to keep trying to launch the rocket.

The reasons as to why the launch did not succeed and at what stage were unclear.

"I heard the news of the unsuccessful satellite launch this morning. All processes of the Pars-1 and Nahid satellites have been completed ... so the news about the unsuccessful launch from our side is not confirmed. These two satellites are still at the Iranian Space Agency," Jahromi said at a press conference.

Last month, the IRNA news agency reported that Iran was planning to launch at least five satellites into orbit in the near future.

