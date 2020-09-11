UrduPoint.com
Tehran Refutes Microsoft's Claims That Iranian Hackers Targeted US Election Candidates

Daniyal Sohail 32 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

Microsoft's claim that Iranian hackers launched cyberattacks targeting candidates in the upcoming United States presidential election are untrue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement to the CNN broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) microsoft's claim that Iranian hackers launched cyberattacks targeting candidates in the upcoming United States presidential election are untrue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement to the CNN broadcaster.

The software giant published a report on Thursday alleging that Iranian hackers attempted to log into the accounts of campaign and administration staff for current President Donald Trump. In the statement, Khatibzadeh called the allegations "inadmissible and absurd," adding that the United States has previously interfered in elections across the world.

"United States of America has interfered for decades in the elections of other countries including Iran .

.. US is leading disinformation campaigns against other countries. Therefore US is not in a position to have such claim," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

For Tehran, it does not matter who wins the US presidential election, Khatibzadeh said in the statement, adding that Iran is focused on ensuring that the United States abides by international laws and regulations.

Microsoft also accused hackers from Russia and China of launching cyberattacks on individuals and organizations linked to the US election. Moscow and Beijing have both consistently refuted Washington's accusations of interference.�

