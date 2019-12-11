The Year in Pakistan Search

Trending searches on Google in 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Google today announced its annual Year in Search Pakistan, which looks back at 2019 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year's major events, top newsmakers and hottest entertainment. This year’s trending searches were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport.

Trending searches of 2019

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Sony Liv PSL 4 schedule Cricket World Cup Pakistan vs New Zealand PTV Sports Pakistan vs India Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Trending people searches of 2019

NaimalKhawar WaheedMurad Babar Azam Asif Ali Adnan Sami Sara Ali Khan Mohammad Amir Alizeh Shah AbhinandanVarthaman MadihaNaqvi

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2019

Avengers Endgame Bigg Boss 13 Ehd E Wafa SunoChanda Season 2 Kabir Singh Captain Marvel Mere Pass Tum Ho MotuPatlu 2019 BharosaPyarTera Gully Boy

In addition to showcasing what people were curious about in Pakistan, Google Search tools also offer insight into which topics captured the entire world’s attention in 2019.

Visit Google.com/2019 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.

What is Google’s Year in Search?

Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year. In addition to year end Searches, which highlights the top trends of the year, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends. Google Search tools can never be used to identify individual users because we rely on anonymized, aggregated counts of how often certain search queries occur over time. These tools are available year-round for you to play with, explore, and learn from at trends.google.com.