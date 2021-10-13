UPDATE - Users Report Problems With YouTube Service - Downdetector
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) YouTube users have reported a disruption in the service, according to online outage tracker Downdetector.
The issues are mainly reported in the United States.
Some 76 percent of the online video sharing and social media platform's users reported problems with the website, 15 percent with video streaming and nine percent said there are problems with the app.