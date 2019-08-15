UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Whistleblower Claims Google Created List Of Sites To Exclude From Android Feeds

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Whistleblower Zachary Vorhies released a document containing a list of more than 400 websites he said Google aimed to exclude from appearing in its android product news feed.

The document, posted by right-wing activist group Project Veritas, says the file includes a "manual list of sites excluded from appearing as Google Now stories."

Conservative sites such as newsbusters.

org and progressive sites including mediamatters.org are included on the list.

The former Google employee also said some of the sites made the list because of their high user block rate.

The whistleblower accused a former colleague for exposing him as the leaker. He also said he was eventually approached by San Francisco police for a wellness check.

Sputnik contacted Google to confirm the veracity and purpose of the list and will update the story as soon as the company responds.

