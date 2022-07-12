US Satellite Worldview-2 Filmed Nova Kakhovka 3 Days Before Ukrainian Airstrike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US commercial satellite Worldview-2 took pictures of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region just three days before Ukraine struck it with US-supplied HIMARS missiles, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The satellite took pictures last Friday, and Nova Kakhovka was hit on Monday night.

The precision strike produced a massive explosion that killed at least seven people and injured about 70 others, with the death toll likely to increase as the rubble is still being cleared.

US commercial satellites have built a record of photographing areas a few days before Ukraine targets them in airstrikes. This was the case before the attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod, an oil refinery in the Rostov Region, Zmiinyi Island, and the area with drilling platforms in the Black Sea.

In June, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that Kiev was using data provided to NATO by private Western satellite operators, including US space company Maxar Technologies, which allegedly cooperates with the Pentagon.