UrduPoint.com

US Satellite Worldview-2 Filmed Nova Kakhovka 3 Days Before Ukrainian Airstrike

Daniyal Sohail Published July 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

US Satellite Worldview-2 Filmed Nova Kakhovka 3 Days Before Ukrainian Airstrike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US commercial satellite Worldview-2 took pictures of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region just three days before Ukraine struck it with US-supplied HIMARS missiles, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The satellite took pictures last Friday, and Nova Kakhovka was hit on Monday night.

The precision strike produced a massive explosion that killed at least seven people and injured about 70 others, with the death toll likely to increase as the rubble is still being cleared.

US commercial satellites have built a record of photographing areas a few days before Ukraine targets them in airstrikes. This was the case before the attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod, an oil refinery in the Rostov Region, Zmiinyi Island, and the area with drilling platforms in the Black Sea.

In June, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that Kiev was using data provided to NATO by private Western satellite operators, including US space company Maxar Technologies, which allegedly cooperates with the Pentagon.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Company Oil Rostov Belgorod Kherson Kiev June Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.