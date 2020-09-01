UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's Phone Export Down 5.5 Pct In 8 Months

Daniyal Sohail 47 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:42 PM

Vietnam earned more than 31.5 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components in the first eight months of this year, posting a year-on-year decline of 5.5 percent and accounting for over 18.1 percent of Vietnam's total export revenue, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday

HANOI, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Vietnam earned more than 31.5 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting phones and components in the first eight months of this year, posting a year-on-year decline of 5.5 percent and accounting for over 18.1 percent of Vietnam's total export revenue, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

In August alone, Vietnam fetched 5.

3 billion U.S. dollars from selling the products overseas, down 10.2 percent on-year.

Between January and August, Vietnam spent nearly 8.8 billion U.S. dollars importing phones and their components, seeing a year-on-year decrease of 2.5 percent.

In 2019, the country reaped more than 51.8 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, posting a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent, said the office.

