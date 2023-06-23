vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Vivo, a global leading technology company, announced that it has been named the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Below as “Hangzhou Asian Games”) on June 15th

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 June, 2023) vivo, a global leading technology company, announced that it has been named the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Below as “Hangzhou Asian Games”) on June 15th. This date also signifies the commencement of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games. Mao Genhong, the Deputy Secretary General and Director of the Executive Office of HAGOC (Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee), Xu Jianfeng, Deputy of the International Relations Department of HAGOC, Du Mengfei and Ye Hong, Deputies of the Market Development Department of HAGOC, and Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Branding at vivo China, and other guests attended the Signing Ceremony.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023, bringing together 45 participating countries. As the continent’s largest multi-sport event, the Hangzhou Asian Games celebrate unity and camaraderie through sports across Asia. To commemorate the official partnership with Hangzhou Asian Games, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Branding at vivo, presented vivo smartphone to HAGOC.

“We are greatly looking forward to partnering with vivo on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Games. We believe that together with vivo's extensive experience in sports event cooperation and its commitment to meeting users’ needs with innovative technology products, we can effectively make a strong connection with people and promote this event together,” said Mr. Mao Genhong, the Deputy Secretary General and Director of the Executive Office of HAGOC during the signing ceremony.

“Smart” Asian Games Empowered with Exceptional Products

“The 19th Asian Games showcases the cultural and sporting charm of Hangzhou to Asia and the whole world,” said Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo “As the Games’ Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones and Official Esports Gaming Phones, vivo will bring professional imaging technology and ultimate esports experience, helping promote the unity of sports and celebrating this grand occasion.”

As a leading global technology brand, vivo has always been driven by its vision of creating “technology for a better world.” vivo firmly believes in the profound connection between sports and technology, as both share a common philosophy: empowering individuals to lead better lives through continuous breakthroughs and innovations. By constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible, vivo aims to inspire individuals to reach new heights and unlock their full potential. Its partnership with the Hangzhou Asian Games showcases how the power of technology elevates the sporting experience to new heights.

Over the years, vivo has also collaborated with other prestigious sporting events such as the Sudirman Cup, NBA, FIFA World Cup TM, and the UEFA EURO™, gaining further recognition from a growing global audience. As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for Hangzhou Asian Games, vivo will also record and share the event's most exciting moments with users worldwide through its cutting-edge professional imaging technology, bringing the joy of sports to everyone on and off the pitch.