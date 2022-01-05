vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan with Top-Notch Front Camera

V23e combines innovations and aesthetics with a leading 50MP AF front camera in an ultra-slim body to meet growing demands for a superb selfie experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022) vivo has launched V23e smartphone with a superb 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera in Pakistan at a star-studded launch event.

The spectacular launch event was attended by vivo’s Brand Ambassador and superstar Fahad Mustafa, talented actresses Mariyam Nafees and Saboor Aly, top technology KOLs in Pakistan Ali Abbas and Akram Ali – while the hosting was done by the talented actor, Azfar Rehman. It was an interactive session followed by a breathtaking musical performance by Maria Unera and live viewers were also able to be part of this event through different activities and got a chance to win exciting vivo gifts.

vivo V23e features 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera amongst its full range of features and innovations, taking selfie photography to new heights. The new V23e brings outstanding clarity and steadiness to selfies through its enhanced Autofocus and fun portrait features, while the night portrait defies the darkness with the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode. It also improves the photography experience through Double Exposure mode, upgraded Dual-View Video and Steadiface Selfie Video.

"At vivo, we're always looking to meet the needs of our users, and there is a growing need for an affordable handset which can deliver a fantastic, everyday selfie experience," said Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan. "V23e is designed to meet this need with its industry-leading front camera and innovation-packed features for those who want to have fun and inject creativity into their self-portraits.”

Industry-Leading 50MP Front Camera Changes the Selfie Game

vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait. The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colors in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with outstanding precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.

Users can take photos in extremely dark conditions with AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows users to create more artistic and fun shots. In addition, Dual-View Video enables simultaneous video recording with the front and rear cameras to capture unforgettable moments from both angles with shapes of masks and an adjustable aspect ratio.

Double Exposure is another fun feature in vivo V23e that allows users to import background photos into other visuals, providing limitless possibilities to unleash style and creativity. Through its Steadiface Selfie Video mode, V23e eliminates shaky selfies with rock-solid video stabilization.

Loads of Features in a Stylishly Slim Design

With a thickness of just 7.36mm*, the new V23e is extremely slim and light with a 2.5D flat frame stemming from an innovative design and advanced production process.

The V23e Moonlight Shadow edition boasts an innovative ceramic film coating which creates a nanoscale processing reveals a profound elegance and classic taste.

The Sunshine Coast edition, in contrast, sports AG glass giving a silky smooth touch and warmth as a piece of jade.

The colors give V23e a stunning look, adding a spectrum of colors from different angles on top of its enhanced fashionable style. By combining technology and nature, V23e reaffirms the brand's commitment to user-centric design.

Ultra-Clear Rear Night Camera Lets You See in the Dark

The powerful 64MP Night Camera on the new V23e highlights vivo's determination to provide users with the finest possible photography experience. Together with the 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera, the device offers a comprehensive set of lenses to capture moments with different settings. Its Bokeh Flare Portrait offers bokeh with flare effects, improving the appeal of portrait effects in night scenes.

Super Smooth Experience with Rich Features

The new V23e runs on Funtouch OS 12 as part of vivo's wider efforts to continuously upgrade the operating system to cater to individual user needs. V23e delivers an 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary. Users can therefore enjoy a lag-free experience anytime and anywhere.

Compared with the previous generation product, the 44W FlashCharge’s maximum charging power is increased by 33%, and can power up V23e from 1% to 40% in just 15 minutes[1], ensuring long and uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Moreover, the handset's Hi-Res Certification for music and original sound reproduction is a testament to the high-fidelity audio experience it delivers.

By combining technical innovations and its pursuit of artistic perfection, vivo is answering the call for outstanding yet affordable devices that provide an exceptional selfie photography experience through V23e.

Price and Availability

The all new vivo V23e is currently available for pre-booking across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (256GB). The device will be available for sale from January 11, 2022.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V23e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

[1] Charging data is derived from vivo laboratory environment tests. Actual data may vary pending test environments, long-term battery wear, and other factors.