vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package, Here’s What You Need to Know

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Smartphones these days are such an important part of our lifestyles, that they have almost become an extension of our personalities. vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, recognizes this and continues to elevate the user experience with each product by constantly innovating and creating newer products that best suit the evolving needs of consumers.

After using the device for a week, I believe that vivo has managed to surpass all its prejudices with its flawless X60 Pro. Personally, I was looking forward to the much-anticipated vivo-ZEISS co-engineered Imaging System and Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0, but I have truly been surprised by its design and performance too!

Do the X60 Pro camera features meet my expectations?

I say, yes.A big, joyfulYES! And here’s why you will be tempted to purchase the device.

Exceptional Camera by vivo-ZEISS

The imagining system of the vivo X60 Pro is jointly engineered in partnership with ZEISS, which yields high-quality images. It comes with a Triple rear camera set up- a 48MP Main Gimbal Camera + 13MP Wide Angle + 13MP Portrait rear camera. The front camera is an advanced 32MPcamera that produces stable and ultra-clear results.

Gimbal Stabilization 2.0

The main highlight of the smartphone is its camera module. X60 Pro’s camera is not just loaded with premium imaging hardware but also sportsa bunch of unique features. The Gimbal Stabilization 2.0utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology allowing users to obtain clear shots in dynamic motion with greater accuracy.

For your understanding, allow me to explain how Gimbal assists photography- Gimbal is a piece of external equipment added to a traditional camera to rotate it smoothly along a given axis. As a tech geek, I was thrilled by the addition of this hardware along with the vivo ZEISS co-engineered Imaging System in an ultra-sleek design thatis the X60 Pro.

Night Photography Pro

Interestingly, the X60 Pro also has unique camera features that make mobile photography more exciting and worth exploring. With the X60 Pro, vivo has a solution for capturing smooth, sharp, and clear images irrespective of low background lights.TheExtreme Night Vision 2.0 is equipped with AI Noise Reduction. It ensures brighter images when you shoot in extremely dark environments. There are also several Stylish Night Filters available that enhance your night shots.

The Ultra-Wide Night Mode integrates the wide-angle view combined with the night scene algorithm that makes it easy to create excellent night images. ​It features a 120° Super Wide-Angle​ and a Super Macro Camera​ that draws a close 2.5cm focus.

The HDR Super Night Portraitfeatures a new flash style for night portraits, making night scene photos more diversified and interesting. ​ In the flash style, the camera flash and tone control can change the tone of the environment. ​Using the innovative feature of Super Pano and Ultra-Wide Night Modell, the X60 Pro delivers stunning and sharp images at night. With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, night photography is more enhanced!

Pro Sports Mode & Kids Snapshot

My favourite features,however, are thePro Sports Mode and theKids Snapshot. The Pro Sports Mode solves the problem of blurry motion pictures whether you’re traveling or watching a live cricket match in a stadium.

If you’re photographing a toddler, the AI instantly recognizes the moving child and capturesperfect, steady pictures.

Cinematic Experience

vivo has added the Cinema Modefeature that lets users shoot a widescreen movie that is at par with the visual experience of cinematic shooting. The Video Face Beauty and HDR 10+ Video Recording further enhances the experience and video quality. It also comeswith the Memory Recaller feature, which refurbishes blurry old photos into clearer images with just one tap. Not just that, it also restores the colours of old black-and-white photos.

Stunning Design

I have been very excited to review the X60 Pro’s design because vivo has managed to take me by complete surprise. The curves, the display,and the compact camera arrangement have truly impressed me.

The 7.59mm sleekdesignmakes X60 Pro the sleekest5G smartphone.Ithas a 3.96mm front camera punch hole centred at the top with ultra-narrow bezels. What is interesting to note here is that the device has an elegant 3D curvature with futuristic aesthetics.

The rear cameras of the vivo X60 Pro come with New Dual-Tone Step, a creatively layered design that avoids an otherwise bulky look. Despite such an advanced co-engineered camera setup, fancy glass, and a metallic finish, it is surprisingly lightand fits comfortably in the palm. A beautiful choker runs along the topedge of the device making the X60 Pro even slimmer in appearance.

To top it all, the X60 Pro provides for a rich and immersive viewing experience with a stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen. The display is visually balanced and provides noticeably better viewing and natural selfie experiences.

Thesmartphonecolour schemes are said to be inspired by the summer bloom.While its soothing texture makes the phone attractive, the AG Satin Finish gives the device a classy look. The X60 Pro colours are eye-pleasing hues of Blue and Black.

Proficient Performance

The performance of X60 Pro is exactly what makes vivo an eminent player in the smartphone industry. vivo X60 Pro is powered by the world’s leading Flagship Processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The processor shows significant upgrades from its predecessors, resulting in a powerful performance and excellent power consumption in daily usage.

The 120Hz refresh rate that runs on an AMOLED display makes daily user experiences almost effortless, and the 240Hz response rate ensures that your touch screen responds much faster than before.

While playing high-speed action, arcade, and racing games, not once did the screen freeze, nor did I have to close the app to restart the game.The X60 Pro Refresh Rate will be a blessing in disguise for regular gamers.

The smartphone is backed by a decent 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology for a robust battery experience and also provides a swift charging time, providing a more convenient mobile experience.

Final verdict:

Overall, vivo X60 Pro is an excellent smartphone that has been launched in Pakistan. It comes with a great camera system, a remarkable design, and a premium build quality.

In a nutshell, if you are looking out for a premium flagship smartphone, the vivo X60 Pro is an unmissable candidate.