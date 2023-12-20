vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Style and Innovation

Vivo, a renowned global technology brand has introduced the newest addition to its esteemed Y series — vivo Y27s

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) vivo, a renowned global technology brand has introduced the newest addition to its esteemed Y series — vivo Y27s. This device stands as a pinnacle in the smartphone realm, combining stunning aesthetics, formidable performance, and superior camera capabilities.

The Y27s epitomizes excellence, showcasing a sleek design that seamlessly aligns with its robust functionality, providing users with an unparalleled experience. The vibrant and stylish smartphone embodies high-end design, stunning colors, and elegant shape with an Ultra-Slim Design.

The vivo Y27s combines cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design, making it a standout product. The smartphone is designed to cater to a wide range of preferences with its sleek curves, and vibrant hues.

The 2.5D Flat Frame and Ultra Slim Design add to its elegance, making it a device that is functional and aesthetically pleasing. The phone is ergonomically built for a comfortable grip, making every interaction a pleasant experience. The Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner is seamlessly integrated, providing effortless and secure access to the device with just a simple touch. This intuitive feature merges cutting-edge security with user-friendly accessibility, ensuring peace of mind without compromising usability.

The 90Hz refresh rate offers a smooth transition and display experience. Powered with 44W FlashCharge technology, vivo Y27s has a 5000mAh large battery that ensures users accomplish more tasks on their smartphone without any interruptions and have an efficient mobile experience.

Moreover, the Y27s offers advanced 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM — providing a seamless and uninterrupted user experience. Additionally, the 128GB ROM allows users to keep their files and documents on one device.

The vivo Y27s is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance.

The processor enhances the overall device performance, making it an excellent choice for users who demand power and speed.

Furthermore, vivo Y27s elevates mobile photography with its exceptional camera setup. Featuring an impressive 50MP HD Main Camera, it captures vivid and crystal-clear images. Complementing this is a 2MP Bokeh Camera — ideal for captivating portraits with stunning depth-of-field effects. Selfie enthusiasts benefit from the 8MP HD Front Camera that ensures clear self-portraits. Additionally, the device boasts Stylish Portrait, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Double Exposure features. Whether a pro or novice, this camera system delivers an unmatched photography experience, exceeding all expectations.

The Y27s stands as the ultimate fusion of sophistication and functionality, making it an impeccable choice for any time of the year. vivo, a pioneering force in the tech realm, continually raises the bar in innovation, redefining the industry's standards and consistently delivering cutting-edge experiences that captivate and delight users worldwide.

Launch and Availability Details

The Y27s is available in two captivating color variants, Burgundy Black and Garden Green, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 56,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y27s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y27s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).