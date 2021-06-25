Youth Affairs, PITB & Payoneer to Empower Freelance Ecosystem: MoU signed

Youth Affairs & Sports Department and Punjab Information Technology Board joins hands with Payoneer.Inc at the launch ceremony of e-Rozgaar newsletter

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) Youth Affairs & Sports Department and Punjab Information Technology Board joins hands with Payoneer.Inc at the launch ceremony of e-Rozgaar newsletter. An MOU signing ceremony between Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Punjab Information Technology Board and Payoneer was held at Nishter complex, Lahore. Payoneer is an international payment gateway which has been supporting freelancers and service exporters in Pakistan for more than a decade, empowering self-employed professionals to become successful entrepreneurs and exporters.

According to this MOU, all the parties decided to support and empower the freelancing ecosystem. It is a great step for governance and industry supporting youth for adopting digital skills as their career. The MOU was witnessed by Minister for Youth and Sports Mr. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Youth Affairs Mr. Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Chairman PITB Mr. Azfar Manzoor, DG Sports Mr. Adnan Arshad Aulakh and signed by Payoneer Team and DG e-Governance PITB Mr. Sajid Latif. Other senior team members including, Senior Program Manager PITB Ahmad Islam Syan were also present at this ceremony.

DG e-Gov Mr. Sajid Latif highlighted the role of 4th industrial revolution and how PITB is aligned with the vision to make Punjab a hub of technology. He also emphasized the importance of the role of community building and how this initiative can become the voice of freelancing community. ‘Our initiatives i.e. e-Rozgaar, e-Earn and NFTP playing a vital role to establish entrepreneurial cluster for supporting youth. Our aim is to equip the youth without discrimination and equal state of the at facilities’.

Minister for Youth and Sports Department Mr. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while addressing the audience stated that it’s the vision of government to empower the youth and this will be an important step to introduce the youth to the technologies.

It will help them to ease off the hurdles of international transactions and will add more opportunities for doing online business for young freelancers. He further added that ‘Pakistan is among the top ten countries in freelancing and we will keep promoting the advanced domains. e-Commerce is the growing industry in our country and the youth is adopting this actively. Recently Amazon, an international e-commerce platform, has officially added Pakistan to the list of approved sellers. This has paved a path to the new avenues to sell in the international marketplace. The dream of making digital Pakistan is coming true!’

On this historic occasion Minister for Youth and Sports Mr. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti launched the first issue of e-Rozgaar Program’s Newsletter. e-Rozgaar Training Program is a flagship project of Youth Affairs & Sports Department which is being executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). It has a target to train 35,000 unemployed youth in internet based freelancing skills throughout Punjab in 41 centers. In this regard, thirty (30) training centers have already been established throughout Punjab. Moreover, after the agreement with Punjab Higher Education Department, ten (10) training centers are ready to be launched in the postgraduate colleges. As of now, the program has successfully trained over 31,000 individuals in digital skills. A telephonic survey (9,000 Graduates) was done with the program graduates which has yielded into reported earnings amounting to PKR 3.5 billion. The program has observed an increasing participation rate of females i.e. 54%. The newsletter highlights the project details and the massive impact e-Rozgaar Program has created so far.