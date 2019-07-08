Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 32 Countries

Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G, offers the widest 4G roaming services in over 32 countries, with 48 international roaming partners. Offering the customers convenience to roam internationally, Zong 4G is offering unmatched and competitive roaming rates to Zong 4G’s customers across 32 popular tourist and business destinations

Through its widest network of over 11,000 national sites and more than 48 international roaming partners, Zong 4G is offering the best-in-class 4G experience both at home and abroad. Being in a new country and discovering that your network SIM is not supported or finding roaming charges to be unaffordable is a great ordeal, however, this inimitable data roaming facility by Zong 4G eliminates the need to purchase a local SIM every time you visit a new country.

Through interconnection, Zong 4G’s subscribers can now roam internationally while maintaining their LTE connectivity. Zong 4G is here to provide the care and services to travelers that makes it the most distinguishable network in the market.

Proving itself as Pakistan’s No. 1 Data network with its ultrafast data roaming, unmatched services and innovative solutions to grant an unparalleled customer experience. “Why Roam with Rest, when you have the best”, Spokesperson Zong 4G has stated, “We are pleased to announce that a new record number of countries are now being covered by Zong 4G’s unmatched roaming services.

We take our user needs very seriously and Zong’s forward thinking, customer centric approach and earnest dedication has led us to unarguably redefine 4G data roaming services in the market.” Coupled with the fastest 4G LTE services, Zong 4G provides a diverse range of bundles and packages that are tailored to meet the needs of customers from all walks of life.

This flexibility provided to pick and choose services and packages in compliance with consumer needs radically improves the customer experience in foreign lands. Zong 4G is enabling the most compelling experience that will make users feel right at home anywhere, by providing seamless connectivity on the go in the a range of 32 countries including : UAE , Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Canada, Thailand, China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, Taiwan China, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, France, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Kenya, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Philippines, South Africa, Romania, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Czech Republic, Through Zong 4G’s LTE Roaming, the extensive base of over 12 million 4G subscribers will have access to the Pakistan’ no.1 Data Network around the globe.