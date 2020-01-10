Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPAK)'s Zong is covering 100 percent projects to be setup under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project

According to the press release, China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) has made some massive contributions for the economic development of Pakistan with total Investments in Pakistan amounting to US$ 3billion with other investments in infrastructure worth over US$ 2billion.

Moreover, ZonG has paid around Rs 134 billion Taxes paid in the last 12 years including Activation Tax, Custom Duty, Income Tax, Sales Tax, AIT, WHT, Payroll Tax, Royalty to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Stamp Duty, etc and had also created 3,500 direct and over 200,000 indirect employments, it added.

The CMPak's commitment to leading Pakistan's Digital Revolution would continue to reinvest all earned revenues in Pakistan whereas the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) awards ZonG 4G for best services in country.

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) was a 100 percent owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation.

The pioneering overseas set up of China Mobile came through acquisition of a license from Millicom to operate as GSM network in Pakistan.

Zong is the first operator in Pakistan which is offering the largest 4G roaming services with more than 100 partners in 72 countries. The 4G coverage will be further expanded to 150 partners in 2020.

PTA awards ZonG 4G for 10 years of Service Excellence and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority presented a token of appreciation to Mr. Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO ZonG 4G in recognition for 10 years of Excellence.