UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy, Windy With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

Cloudy, windy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast, while gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern & Eastern parts of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Jamshoro Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

PTI govt working for sustainable industrial growth ..

5 minutes ago

EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Usin ..

5 minutes ago

SSCI terms budget business friendly

5 minutes ago

NTDC transmits 23,633 MW electricity

5 minutes ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Accepts Resignation of Preside ..

9 minutes ago

USS Laboon Enters Black Sea, Russian Navy Forces M ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.