Cloudy, windy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast, while gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern & Eastern parts of the province.