Cold Dry Weather Likely To Persists During Next 24 Hours In Most Parts :PMD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Cold dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours in most parts :PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Fog was likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Skardu -10, Astore -09�C, Gupis-07�C, Gilgit, Hunza-05�C, Bagrote, Kalam -04�C, Kalat-03�C, Parachinar -02�C, Dir and Rawalakot -01�C.

