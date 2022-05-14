Dry, hot weather forecast for city

The local Met Office Saturday forecast a dry and hot weather for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office Saturday forecast a dry and hot weather for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 47 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.