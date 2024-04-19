More Rain Expected In Various Areas Of Balochistan During Next 24 Hours
Regional Meteorological Center of Balochistan has forecast heavy rain with wind and thunderstorm at some places in Gwadar (Jiwani, Pasni), Kech (Turbat), Awaran, Chagi, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk and Noshki districts during the next 24 hours
The Meteorological Centre Balochistan has advised the relevant authorities to remain vigilant during the next 36 to 48 hours.
Rain-wind/Thunderstorm was predicted in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin,Killa Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Sherani, Zhob, Musa Khail, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noshki, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai and Harnai on Friday.
The met office has forecast rain with wind and thundershowers in Zhob, Musa Khail and surrounding areas during the next 24 hours while the weather is likely to remain dry in most districts of the province on Saturday.
During the last 24 hours the weather remained cloudy and rainy in most parts of the province while in Samungli 25 mm, Quetta city 05 mm, Kalat 23 mm, Dalbandin 21 mm, Barakhan 16 mm, Zhob 13 mm and Panjgur 05 mm of rain was recorded.
