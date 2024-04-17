Rain With Few Heavyfall/hailstorm Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with few heavyfall/hailstorm in most places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan during the next 24 hours
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sindh.
A trough of strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of Balochistan and will extend to upper parts on April 18.
Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan specially in Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Panjgur, Washuk, Noshki, Lasbela, Khuzdar and Kalat on Wednesday while may inundate low lying areas during the period.
Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Tributaries of Kabul River from April 18-20.
The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from April 18-21.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, and upper Sindh.
Heavyfall also occurred in south Balochistan during the period.
The rainfall recorded was Gwadar 94 mm, Jiwani 84, Pasni 31, Turbat, Panjgur 26, Khuzdar, Kalat 11, Ormara 08, Nokundi 05, Dalbandin 02, Quetta 01, Sindh: Larkana 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi 42 C, Chhor 40, Thatta, Badin and Sibbi 39 C.
