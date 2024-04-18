Rain Lashes Parts Of Federal Capital On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Rain lashed parts of the federal capital on Thursday’s afternoon as per forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicating a westerly weather system affecting most parts of the country
Like other parts of the country, the rain of light to moderate intensity started in the afternoon and continued till night in parts of the city with occasional gaps, reducing the temperatures.
The PMD has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with few heavyfall/hailstorms for most places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.
Snowfall was also likely on mountains in northern areas.
As per the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts tonight.
The PMD has warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Tributaries of Kabul River on Today and April 19.
The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations during the period.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab. Heavyfall also occurred in south Balochistan during the period.
The rainfall recorded during the period was Balochistan: Ormara 69mm, Pasni 35, Quetta (Samungli 25, City 16), Dalbandin 24, Zhob 05, Kalat 04, Nokkundi, Lasbella 03, Gwadar, Khuzdar 02. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 9, Malam Jabba 6, Kakul 05, Charat 03, Patan, Saidu Sharif 02, Peshawar (Airport, City), Takht bhai 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 04, Garhi Dupatta 01, Punjab: Murree 3, Islamabad (Airport 03, Syedpur 01), Sargodha (City) 02, Sialkot (Airport, City) Jhelum, Hafizabad and Attock 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Bahawalnagar 40C, Jacobabad, Khanpur, Mithi and Dera Ghazi Khan 38C.
