PMD predicts rain in country’s different parts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department Thursday predicted rain in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The report said that rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with further chances of rain in Punjab and Balochistan.

In Islamabad, rainfall is ongoing intermittently, with possibilities of thunderstorms and hail in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a risk of flash flooding in rivers and streams in Dir, Swat, Chitral, and Kohistan on April 18 and 19, while concerns about flooding are also present in local rivers of Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

According to the report, areas adjacent to the Kabul River are at risk of flooding while concerns about landslides are present in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

There is also a risk of damage to standing crops and weak infrastructure due to heavy rainfall.