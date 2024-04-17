Sindh likely to receive rains on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Meteorological Department, Wednesday, forecast rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to a weather forecast issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and under its influence thunderstorm, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts from evening of April 17.

The met office in its forecast for the next 48 hours also predicted thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts as well as Karachi division.

During last 24 hours weather remained dry in the most parts of the province, however, traces of rainfall have received from Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana and Jacobabad.