Open Menu

Sindh Likely To Receive Rains On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Sindh likely to receive rains on Thursday

Meteorological Department, Wednesday, forecast rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh during next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Meteorological Department, Wednesday, forecast rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to a weather forecast issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and under its influence thunderstorm, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts from evening of April 17.

The met office in its forecast for the next 48 hours also predicted thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts as well as Karachi division.

During last 24 hours weather remained dry in the most parts of the province, however, traces of rainfall have received from Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana and Jacobabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Rohri Sujawal April From

Recent Stories

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid econo ..

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges

8 minutes ago
 IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Y ..

IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk

8 minutes ago
 Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police ..

Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for m ..

Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..

10 minutes ago
 Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority ..

Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO

8 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation ..

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

8 minutes ago
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

8 minutes ago
 QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th ..

QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

19 minutes ago
 Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

8 minutes ago
 DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of reve ..

DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather