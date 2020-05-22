Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 48 hours.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) at Dadu, Larkana 47C, Bhakkar, Sibbi and Jaccobabad 46C.