UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 48 hours.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) at Dadu, Larkana 47C, Bhakkar, Sibbi and Jaccobabad 46C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Larkana Bhakkar Dadu

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

41 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.