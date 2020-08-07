PMD forecast more rains in Balochistan till Sunday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Weather Advisory based on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan and predicted more rains in Balochistan from Friday to Sunday

According to PMD Monsoon low pressure now lies over Sindh. It is likely to move Westwards towards Balochistan during Friday evening/night (7 th August 2020).

Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday (evening) to Sunday morning (7 th -9 th August 2020).

As a result, more rain/ wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning.

Heavy falls may also occur in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gawadar during the aforementioned period. Heavy downpour may generate Flash Flood flows in local nullahs of Balochistan during the said period.

With above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned organizations including PDMA Balochistan/ DDMAs are advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.