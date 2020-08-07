UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast More Rains In Balochistan Till Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

PMD forecast more rains in Balochistan till Sunday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Weather Advisory based on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan and predicted more rains in Balochistan from Friday to Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Weather Advisory based on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan and predicted more rains in Balochistan from Friday to Sunday.

According to PMD Monsoon low pressure now lies over Sindh. It is likely to move Westwards towards Balochistan during Friday evening/night (7 th August 2020).

Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday (evening) to Sunday morning (7 th -9 th August 2020).

As a result, more rain/ wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning.

Heavy falls may also occur in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gawadar during the aforementioned period. Heavy downpour may generate Flash Flood flows in local nullahs of Balochistan during the said period.

With above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned organizations including PDMA Balochistan/ DDMAs are advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Flood Alert Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela Awaran Panjgur May August Sunday 2020 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

18 minutes ago

One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Mon ..

2 minutes ago

Important meeting of SBP to decide SOPs for gyms a ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan ..

2 minutes ago

US Poised to Sanction Chinese Officials in Hong Ko ..

3 minutes ago

Bahrain Plans to Buy Coronavirus Medication in Rus ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.