1 month since quake disaster, unprecedented Arab relief continues for Trkiye, Syria

A month after the devastating earthquakes that struck Trkiye and Syria, the Arab world provided vital support to quake victims with official visits, donation campaigns, rescue teams, and relief supplies

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):A month after the devastating earthquakes that struck Trkiye and Syria, the Arab world provided vital support to quake victims with official visits, donation campaigns, rescue teams, and relief supplies.

At least 45,968 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye on Feb. 6.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

According to preliminary reports received by Anadolu, the most prominent Arab support for quake-hit T�rkiye and Syria since last month's devastating earthquakes is as follows: - Air aid United Arab Emirates (UAE): 198 cargo aircraft ???????Iraq: more than 50 relief planes Qatar: 50 relief planes Saudi Arabia: 14 relief planes Kuwait: 13 relief planes Jordan: 12 relief planes Egypt: 7 relief planes Libya: 5 relief planes Sudan: 2 relief planes Mauritania: 1 relief plane Bahrain: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes Sultanate of Oman: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes Algeria: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes Tunisia: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes � Sea aid Egypt: 3 relief ships Libya: 1 relief ship UAE: intends to operate relief ships within a second phase of support � Land aid Jordan: more than 42 relief trucks and land convoys Kuwait: 23 relief trucks Iraq: 56 relief trucks Saudi Arabia: No details regarding the number of relief trucks Lebanon: No details regarding the number of relief trucks � Financial aid UAE: $150 million Qatar: $70 million Libya: A pledge of $50 million Kuwait: $30 million Algeria: $30 million Somalia: $5 million � Aid in-kind Qatar: announced the establishment of 3 field hospitals, the shipment of 1,656 mobile homes to T�rkiye out of the pledged 10,000 homes, a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

UAE: established two field hospitals, food, medical and shelter aid Saudi Arabia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Kuwait: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Sultanate of Oman: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Yemen: Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman plans to build 50 housing units.

Libya: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Lebanon: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Algeria: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Tunisia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Palestine: sent a rescue team and shelter aid.

Sudan: sent a rescue team and relief aid.

� Military aid Qatar: established a field hospital, and transfer of aid through its Qatar Emiri Air Force from Jordan and Germany.

Egypt: operated 7 aircraft and 3 ships.

Jordan: established a field hospital.

Sudan: sent a relief plane.