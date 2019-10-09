UrduPoint.com
10 PKK Suspects Remanded Into Custody In Istanbul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Ten PKK suspects out of 22 were remanded into custody in Istanbul for plotting a terror attack, security sources said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Ten PKK suspects out of 22 were remanded into custody in Istanbul for plotting a terror attack, security sources said on Wednesday.

They were arrested in simultaneous raids across Istanbul, Kayseri, Izmir, Antalya, and Diyarbakir provinces on Sept. 26 after warrants were issued for 26 suspects.

During the raids, organizational documents, digital tools, guns, bullets, and a fake identity card were seized, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.Police is on the lookout not to be named due to suspects, the sources said.

In a separate raid in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, police arrested Wednesday five suspects for being members of PKK and spreading terrorist propaganda on social media platforms, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

