Open Menu

100 Elephants Die In Zimbabwe's Largest Game Reserve From El Nino-induced Drought: Animal Welfare Charity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

100 elephants die in Zimbabwe's largest game reserve from El Nino-induced drought: animal welfare charity

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- At least 100 elephants have died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest game reserve, from the El Nino-induced drought, an international animal welfare and conservation group said Tuesday.

Summer rains are five weeks late due to the ongoing El Nino phenomenon, as dozens of elephants have already died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest protected area, home to about 45,000 elephants, said the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in a statement.

"At least 100 elephants are already reported dead due to lack of water," it said.

The organization said the 104 solar-powered boreholes in the park were inadequate to match extreme temperatures that are drying up existing waterholes, forcing wildlife to walk long distances in search of food and water.

Related Topics

Dead Water Drought Died Hwange Zimbabwe From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

13 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

13 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

13 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

13 hours ago
HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

13 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

13 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

13 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

13 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

13 hours ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World