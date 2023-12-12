(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- At least 100 elephants have died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest game reserve, from the El Nino-induced drought, an international animal welfare and conservation group said Tuesday.

Summer rains are five weeks late due to the ongoing El Nino phenomenon, as dozens of elephants have already died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest protected area, home to about 45,000 elephants, said the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in a statement.

"At least 100 elephants are already reported dead due to lack of water," it said.

The organization said the 104 solar-powered boreholes in the park were inadequate to match extreme temperatures that are drying up existing waterholes, forcing wildlife to walk long distances in search of food and water.