Open Menu

14 Venezuelan Migrants Killed In Chile Fire: Mayor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:20 AM

14 Venezuelan migrants killed in Chile fire: mayor's office

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A fire that tore through a housing settlement in southern Chile Monday killed 14 Venezuelan migrants, including eight children, the deputy mayor of the city of Coronel said.

"We regret to announce the death of 14 residents of our community. There are three families, eight minors, six adults who died as a result of this fire that destroyed their home," Javier Valencia told journalists.

"These are Venezuelan families," he said, adding that the fire's cause was unknown but that investigators were looking into whether a heating unit overheated.

Three families had crowded into the two homes destroyed by the fire, the deputy mayor said.

Valencia lamented the recent increase in construction of housing on unauthorized land, known in Chile as "encampments," where forest fires have become more common.

Coronel, a little south of Concepcion, Chile's second most populous city, is one of the areas most affected by such fires, due to the high temperatures of the southern hemisphere summer.

Since 2017, Venezuelan migrant arrivals to Chile have increased exponentially. Thousands of the migrants cross the border by walking from Bolivia or Peru through clandestine crossings.

According to official estimates, of the 1.7 million foreigners who arrived in Chile in recent years almost half are Venezuelans who fled the economic crisis in their country.

Related Topics

Fire Died Coronel Concepcion Valencia Bolivia Peru Chile Border 2017 From Million Housing

Recent Stories

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

9 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

9 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

9 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

9 hours ago
 UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with eve ..

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

9 hours ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

9 hours ago
Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

9 hours ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

9 hours ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

9 hours ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

9 hours ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

9 hours ago
 Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

9 hours ago

More Stories From World