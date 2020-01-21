15 Taliban militants killed in E. Afghan airstrikes

(@imziishan)

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least 15 Taliban militants have been killed after the Afghan Air Force targeted their positions in eastern Ghazni province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In one strike, 11 Taliban militants were killed and one militants' vehicle was destroyed after the air force struck the vehicle in Nabroi locality of Ghelan district, the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing the exact time of the airstrike.

In Dand locality of neighboring Nawa district, four militants lost their lives in a sortie launched by the air force, according to the statement.

In addition, the Afghan air force also destroyed one Taliban's attack tunnel in Miwand district of southern Kandahar province, the statement noted.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

They frequently attack district offices, military camps, installations and security checkpoints, while the Afghan military respond with airstrikes on militant targets in the countryside.