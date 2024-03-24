2 dead, 34 injured in road crashes in Philippines over weekend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Two people died and 34 others were hurt in two separate road crashes in the Philippines over the weekend, local authorities said Sunday.

A municipal disaster prevention official said a female bus collector was killed after a passenger bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside in a town in Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The official said the woman died at the crash site while 22 others on the bus were injured.

In another road accident, a 10-year-old girl died and 12 others were injured after a tricycle collided with a motorcycle in a town in Quezon province, southeast of Manila, around 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, local police said.

The girl aboard the tricycle reportedly died while being rushed to a local hospital.

Initial investigation showed that the injured boys, aged 14 and 15, were illegally driving the tricycle when the accident happened, police added.