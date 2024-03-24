Open Menu

2 Dead, 34 Injured In Road Crashes In Philippines Over Weekend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

2 dead, 34 injured in road crashes in Philippines over weekend

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Two people died and 34 others were hurt in two separate road crashes in the Philippines over the weekend, local authorities said Sunday.

A municipal disaster prevention official said a female bus collector was killed after a passenger bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside in a town in Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The official said the woman died at the crash site while 22 others on the bus were injured.

In another road accident, a 10-year-old girl died and 12 others were injured after a tricycle collided with a motorcycle in a town in Quezon province, southeast of Manila, around 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, local police said.

The girl aboard the tricycle reportedly died while being rushed to a local hospital.

Initial investigation showed that the injured boys, aged 14 and 15, were illegally driving the tricycle when the accident happened, police added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Davao Manila Philippines SITE Women Sunday P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

17 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From World