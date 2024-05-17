Open Menu

2024 Para Athletics World Championships Kick Off In Japan's Kobe

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KOBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Para Athletics World Championships opened here on Friday in central Japan's port city of Kobe.

Held in East Asia for the first time and a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the para-athletics event has attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions to compete in 168 events.

"Witnessing the world's best para-athletes in action is sure to bring great excitement and inspiration to people all over the world," said Hyogo Prefecture governor Motohiko Saito while addressing the opening ceremony on Friday.

Head of World Para Athletics Paul Fitzgerald also extended respect to the athletes for demonstrating their strength, skill and determination and trying to achieve their personal best every single day.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes, many of whom are multi-eventers, will compete in the nine-day championships, which opened on Friday with 13 medal events.

The championships, the 11th edition of its kind, will run until May 25 at the Universiade Memorial Stadium, after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic from its original scheduled year of 2021.

