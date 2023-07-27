Open Menu

23 Dead, Six Missing As Boat Capsizes In Philippine Lake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

A small passenger boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, killing 23 people on board and leaving six missing, rescuers said

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A small passenger boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, killing 23 people on board and leaving six missing, rescuers said.

The accident happened in the early afternoon at Laguna lake, near Manila, hours after Typhoon Doksuri had swept out of the northern Philippines.

The wooden outrigger "encountered strong winds prompting all passengers to panic and (go) to the port (left) side," a coast guard statement said.

"The boat had clearance to sail. There was no more storm in the area," coast guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo told reporters.

The passenger boat was making its regular run from the municipality of Binangonan to the island of Talim in the middle of the lake, municipality rescue official Kenneth Cirados told AFP.

Rescuers retrieved 23 bodies from the water and there were 40 survivors, he said.

"The boat sank in front of us while on its way home to the island," said Binangonan resident Frederic Sison, who had been standing at the Kalinawan port when the incident happened.

Rescuers were scouring the lake for the six people still missing hours after the accident, Cirados said.

Related Topics

Accident Storm Water Laguna Manila Philippines All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

4 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

4 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cr ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cricket team

38 seconds ago
 Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance ..

Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

39 seconds ago
 Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Aust ..

Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

41 seconds ago
 US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Econom ..

US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Economic Growth, Production Cuts

45 seconds ago
CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

12 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 6 banks for violati ..

12 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

25 minutes ago
 LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

39 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World