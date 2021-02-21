UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Officials Of Plant In Russia's Norilsk Detained Over Fatal Accident - Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:50 AM

4 Officials of Plant in Russia's Norilsk Detained Over Fatal Accident - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Four officials of Russia's Norilsk Enrichment plant and its contracting entity have been detained under the investigation of the collapse of the plant's building that killed three employees and left five others injured, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the crushing department of the Norilsk Enrichment Plant, collapsed, leaving eight employees trapped under debris. Nornickel's president Vladimir Potanin said that the head of the plant was dismissed, following the accident.

"Under the investigation of the criminal case, a 43-year-old head of the engineering supervision department, a 37-year-old chief engineer and a 46-year-old head of the crushing department of the Norilsk Enrichment Plant ... as well as a 43-year old employee of a maintenance and construction trust, Norilsknickelremont, who is responsible for the work permit, have been detained," the committee wrote on its website.

According to the committee, three employees died and five people have sustained injuries in the accident that was caused by the failure of the enrichment plant's leadership to strengthen the structure of the collapsed building on time.

"According to the preliminary investigation, in July 2018, defects were detected in the structure of the Norilsk Enrichment Plant's crushing department storage that could cause the collapse of the building. And the decision was made on the conduct of maintenance works that were not started on time, at the stated time, as the result of the negligence of the suspected employees of the Norilsk Enrichment Plant," the committee said.

Emergency services received the information about the collapse of the crushing department of the Norilsk Enrichment Plant early on Saturday, when eight persons were inside the building. The size of the building is believed to be 1,000 square meters (more than 10,700 square feet. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated an investigation and filed a criminal case over a security violation that resulted in the deaths of people.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Died Vladimir Putin Norilsk July Criminals Sunday 2018 Employment

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

10 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

10 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

11 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.