5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Alaska Peninsula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:01 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Alaska Peninsula at 0727 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 55.52 degrees north latitude and 157.25 degrees west longitude

