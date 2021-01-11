5.1-magnitude quake hits 125 km ESE of Akutan, Alaska -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 125 km east-southeast of Akutan, Alaska at 07:19 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

The epicenter, with a depth of 36.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.721 degrees north latitude and 163.9963 degrees west longitude.