5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 125 Km ESE Of Akutan, Alaska -- USGS

Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 125 km east-southeast of Akutan, Alaska at 07:19 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 125 km east-southeast of Akutan, Alaska at 07:19 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 36.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.721 degrees north latitude and 163.9963 degrees west longitude.

More Stories From World

