53,000 People Flee Port-au-Prince In Three Weeks Of Gang Violence: UN
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 06:50 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) More than 50,000 people were displaced from Port-au-Prince within three weeks last month, fleeing an explosion of gang violence in the Haitian capital, the United Nations said Tuesday.
Between March 8 and March 27, 53,125 people left the city, according to a report from the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), joining the Caribbean nation's 116,000 people already displaced in recent months.
Most of those who fled Port-au-Prince in March headed south, the IOM said, with the vast majority reporting they were leaving "because of violence and insecurity."
"It should be emphasized that (the other) provinces do not have sufficient infrastructures and host communities do not have sufficient resources that can enable them to cope with these massive displacement flows coming from the capital," the IOM report said.
Since late February, Haiti's powerful gangs have teamed up as they attacked police stations, prisons, the airport and the seaport in a bid to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with the uptick in violence coming after months of spiralling insecurity.
The fighting has sparked a severe humanitarian crisis, with food shortages and a near-collapse of the health care infrastructure in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
In the first three months of 2024 alone, up to March 22, 1,554 people were killed and 826 injured, the UN said in a separate report last week.
Unelected and unpopular, Henry announced March 11 he would step down to make way for a so-called transitional council.
But weeks later the council has yet to be formed and installed amid disagreement among the political parties and other stakeholders due to name the next prime minister, and because of doubts over the very legality of such a council.
Kenya, which agreed to lead a long-awaited, UN-approved mission to Haiti, has put its plans on hold until the transitional council is in place.
abd/caw/st
Recent Stories
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Exxon Mobil Corporation38 seconds ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine46 seconds ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye is sworn in20 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President Sisi sworn in for third term21 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus31 minutes ago
-
15 killed, 8 hurt in Istanbul fire: city governor41 minutes ago
-
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence50 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test50 minutes ago
-
Sugar shortage darkens Tunisian Eid festivities1 hour ago
-
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter1 hour ago
-
The Libertines recall their happiest and darkest days in Paris1 hour ago
-
All Black great Sam Whitelock to retire at end of French club season: Federation1 hour ago