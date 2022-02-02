UrduPoint.com

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region: USGS

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 01:29 PM

HONG KONG, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 05:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 27.8005 degrees south latitude and 176.3508 degrees west longitude.

