5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region: USGS
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 01:29 PM
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 05:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said
HONG KONG, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 05:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 27.8005 degrees south latitude and 176.3508 degrees west longitude.