5.6-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Kamchatka -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted off east coast of Kamchatka at 02:36:42 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 52.52 degrees north latitude and 163.62 degrees east longitude.