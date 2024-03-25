5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Off East Coast Of Kamchatka -- GFZ
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted off east coast of Kamchatka at 02:36:42 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 52.52 degrees north latitude and 163.62 degrees east longitude.
