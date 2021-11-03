UrduPoint.com

5.7-magnitude Quake Hits South Of The Fiji Islands: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:08 PM

5.7-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 03:19:00 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 03:19:00 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 24.4482 degrees south latitude and 176.106 degrees west longitude.

