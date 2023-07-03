Open Menu

Abaev Appointed Kazakhstan's New Ambassador To Russia - Presidential Press Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Abaev Appointed Kazakhstan's New Ambassador to Russia - Presidential Press Service

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing Dauren Abaev, who currently works as Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, as Ambassador to Russia, the presidential press service informs.

"By the decree of the head of state, Abaev Dauren Askerbekovich is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation," the press service said on Monday.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

8 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

11 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

14 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

14 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

14 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

15 hours ago
RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

16 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

17 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

17 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

17 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

24 hours ago

More Stories From World