(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing Dauren Abaev, who currently works as Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, as Ambassador to Russia, the presidential press service informs.

"By the decree of the head of state, Abaev Dauren Askerbekovich is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation," the press service said on Monday.