Bangladesh V Zimbabwe Fifth T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Brief scores from the fifth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday:
Bangladesh 157-6 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah Riyad 54, Najmul Hossain Shanto 36; Brian Bennett 2-20, Blessing Muzarabani 2-22)
Zimbabwe 158-2 in 18.
3 overs (Sikandar Raza 72 not out, Bennett 70; Shakib Al Hasan 1-9)
Toss: Zimbabwe
result: Zimbabwe win by eight wickets
Series: Bangladesh win 4-1
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Over 4,000 people evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor49 seconds ago
-
UN chief calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, hostage release53 seconds ago
-
Greek premier to visit Turkey in quest for better relations11 minutes ago
-
AI cameras tested in Cannes ahead of Olympics20 minutes ago
-
Rescue operations continue in flooded southern Brazil despite new rain21 minutes ago
-
Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza21 minutes ago
-
Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision Song Contest21 minutes ago
-
Brazil authorities warn of more floods, landslides as new rains hit south21 minutes ago
-
Boeing's problems rattle US aviation regulator as well21 minutes ago
-
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories21 minutes ago
-
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival30 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Tbilisi against 'foreign influence' bill31 minutes ago