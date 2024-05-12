UN Chief Calls For 'immediate' Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged an immediate halt to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the return of hostages and a "surge" in humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.
"I repeat my call, the world's call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate surge in humanitarian aid," Guterres said in a video address to an international donors' conference in Kuwait.
"But a ceasefire will only be the start. It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war", he added.
Israeli strikes on Gaza continued on Sunday after it expanded an evacuation order for Rafah despite international outcry over its military incursion into eastern areas of the city, effectively shutting a key aid crossing.
"The war in Gaza is causing horrific human suffering, devastating lives, tearing families apart and rendering huge numbers of people homeless, hungry and traumatised," Guterres said.
His remarks were played at the opening of the conference in Kuwait organised by the International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) and the UN's humanitarian coordination organisation OCHA.
On Friday, in Nairobi, the UN head warned Gaza faced an "epic humanitarian disaster" if Israel launched a full-scale ground operation in Rafah.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Over 4,000 people evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor2 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores2 minutes ago
-
Greek premier to visit Turkey in quest for better relations12 minutes ago
-
AI cameras tested in Cannes ahead of Olympics21 minutes ago
-
Rescue operations continue in flooded southern Brazil despite new rain21 minutes ago
-
Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza21 minutes ago
-
Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision Song Contest22 minutes ago
-
Brazil authorities warn of more floods, landslides as new rains hit south22 minutes ago
-
Boeing's problems rattle US aviation regulator as well22 minutes ago
-
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories22 minutes ago
-
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival31 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Tbilisi against 'foreign influence' bill32 minutes ago