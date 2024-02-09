Across China: Italian Scientist Sees Vibrant China Amid Spring Festival Travel Rush
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) With the Spring Festival around the corner, Nicola D'Ascenzo, an Italian professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, expertly checked the high-speed railway tickets using an app on his smartphone.
A professor of electronic engineering and information science, D'Ascenzo is also one of the leading experts in digital positron emission tomography (PET), a type of nuclear medicine procedure that measures the metabolic activity of the cells in body tissues.
D'Ascenzo has lived in China for 10 years.
He travels between major cities in China by high-speed train almost every weekend, including Hefei, Wuhan, Suzhou and Beijing, where he and his team are working on research and cooperation projects.
This year, China's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 10. The 40-day travel surge, known as "chunyun," begun 15 days before the festival, and is projected to generate around 9 billion passenger trips. This represents China's largest annual population migration.
Recent Stories
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
More Stories From World
-
George wants England to show 'passion and emotion' against Wales15 minutes ago
-
Argentines at odds, Milei and Pope Francis to meet35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei inches up at close1 hour ago
-
Rumours swirl over bitcoin inventor Nakamoto's identity1 hour ago
-
Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win1 hour ago
-
Pakistan pushes for self-determination of Palestinians, Kashmiris at IPU Hearing2 hours ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide2 hours ago
-
Strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot2 hours ago
-
Pakistan welcomes as 'bold' UN chief's new peace agenda; urges transboundary water cooperation3 hours ago
-
Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win3 hours ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide3 hours ago