UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor Ustinov Leaves Pretrial Detention Facility - Sister

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:53 PM

Actor Ustinov Leaves Pretrial Detention Facility - Sister

Actor Pavel Ustinov has left Moscow's pretrial detention center No. 4 after the court changed his measure of restraint from custody to a recognizance not to leave town, his sister Yulia told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Actor Pavel Ustinov has left Moscow's pretrial detention center No. 4 after the court changed his measure of restraint from custody to a recognizance not to leave town, his sister Yulia told reporters Friday.

"He was taken out of the territory of the pretrial detention center in a prisoner transport vehicle, the lawyer confirmed this information to us. We are going home," she said.

Ustinov was earlier sentenced to 3.5 years of imprisonment for violence against a riot police officer. His defense filed an appeal.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Moscow Vehicle From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

4 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

4 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

35 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

49 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

50 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.