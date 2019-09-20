Actor Ustinov Leaves Pretrial Detention Facility - Sister

Actor Pavel Ustinov has left Moscow's pretrial detention center No. 4 after the court changed his measure of restraint from custody to a recognizance not to leave town, his sister Yulia told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Actor Pavel Ustinov has left Moscow 's pretrial detention center No. 4 after the court changed his measure of restraint from custody to a recognizance not to leave town, his sister Yulia told reporters Friday.

"He was taken out of the territory of the pretrial detention center in a prisoner transport vehicle, the lawyer confirmed this information to us. We are going home," she said.

Ustinov was earlier sentenced to 3.5 years of imprisonment for violence against a riot police officer. His defense filed an appeal.