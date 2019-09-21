Afghan Airstrikes Kill 23 Taliban Militants in 3 Provinces - Reports

The Afghan security forces carried out airstrikes in the provinces of Kandahar, Ghazni and Badghis, leaving 23 militants of the Taliban Islamist group dead, national media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The Afghan security forces carried out airstrikes in the provinces of Kandahar, Ghazni and Badghis, leaving 23 militants of the Taliban Islamist group dead, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the Khaama Press news agency, the airstrike in the Arghistan district of Kandahar left 10 militants killed and two more injured.

The strikes in the Andar district of the Ghazni province killed 3 militants, while the airstrike in the Bala Murghab district of Badghis left 10 Taliban members dead.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.