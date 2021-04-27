UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Kill Key Taliban Commander In Kandahar Province - Intelligence Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

Afghan Forces Kill Key Taliban Commander in Kandahar Province - Intelligence Chief

Afghan forces have killed a key commander of the Taliban radical movement in the country's southern Kandahar province, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Ahmad Zia Saraj, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Afghan forces have killed a key commander of the Taliban radical movement in the country's southern Kandahar province, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Ahmad Zia Saraj, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a source told Sputnik that two high-ranking Taliban commanders had been killed in a drone strike by government forces in Kandahar. The government forces conducted a drone strike between the Maiwand and Zhari districts, killing Taliban commander Muhammad Rahim and the leader of suicide attackers in the southern zone, Ahmad Sahib.

According to Saraj, the killed Taliban commander has been identified as Maulvi Ahmad Kandahari, who was the second most important leader of the movement in the province.

The official added that over the past several years, Afghan forces arrested 408 terrorists of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), 60 percent of whom were Pakistani nationals.

Terrorists infiltrate into Afghanistan through Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

The intelligence chief also said that the international community should not leave Afghanistan, where the fight against terrorism is underway. Following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban escalated violence in the country, he added.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control about three-fourths of the Afghan land.

The United States and NATO will withdraw ground forces from Afghanistan starting on May 1 with a deadline to be completely out of the country by September 11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Iran Russia Turkey Suicide Qatar Kandahar Doha United States May September From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 1,900 reco ..

13 minutes ago

28 shops sealed for SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers, vendors fined for overcharging, not f ..

3 minutes ago

Registration of 40-49 age group begins

3 minutes ago

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

27 minutes ago

PMA calls for holding complete lockdown

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.