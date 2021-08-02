KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Afghan authorities do not oppose Turkey's plans to guard the international airport in Kabul following the US troops withdrawal, senior presidential adviser Qalamuddin Shinwari said in an interview with Sputnik.

Shinwari expressed the belief Ankara made this offer to Washington in order "to get some policy favors from the United States."

"However, the Afghan side's consent is a condition on this issue. The Afghan government has no problems with Turkey on this issue," Shinwari said.

Earlier this summer, Ankara offered to take over responsibility for the airport protection after the US forces withdrawal under certain conditions, on which it is still engaged in negotiations with the US and Afghanistan.

At the same time, Afghan military spokesman Gen. Ajmal Shinwari stressed that the country's armed forces will be in charge of ensuring airport security, while foreign citizens will be only engaged in some technical work. The Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) firmly opposes Turkish troops deployment, seeing it as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.