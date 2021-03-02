UrduPoint.com
Tue 02nd March 2021

Afghan Gov't Expected US-Taliban Peace Deal to Fail Due to One-Sidedness - Ghani's Aide

The US-Taliban peace deal was doomed to failure from day one because it left out the Afghan government, despite it being a crucial party to the peace process, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US-Taliban peace deal was doomed to failure from day one because it left out the Afghan government, despite it being a crucial party to the peace process, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have said from the first day that this agreement will not work, because the Afghan government was not involved in this agreement. We have joined them on some issues for the sake of peace, [but] the promises taken from the Taliban in the Doha agreement were not implemented," Ahmadzai said.

On the contrary, as the talks were underway in the Qatari capital of Doha, the violence and war in Afghanistan itself only escalated, the official noted.

Last February, the United States and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal which contained conditions for the radical movement and the Afghan government to launch a reconciliation process. Among other things, the Taliban committed to reducing violence, which both Kabul and Washington later claimed it failed to do.

